Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL stock opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,345.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,622.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
