Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 1.95% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $808,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 120,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of CMDY opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

