Weik Capital Management Has $11.38 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.3% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

