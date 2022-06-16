Weik Capital Management Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $481,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.99.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

