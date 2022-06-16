Weik Capital Management Sells 215 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.04.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

