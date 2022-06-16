Weik Capital Management Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

