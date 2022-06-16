Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 588,841 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.42% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,344,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

