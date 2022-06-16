Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,576,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358,916 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 508,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 589.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 738,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $59.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

