Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,175,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,429,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

