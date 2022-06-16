Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,575,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

