Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,186 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,875,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.32% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $8,049,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.89 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

