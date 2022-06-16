Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 16,255 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $67,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 355,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.22. 2,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

