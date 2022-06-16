Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 28,945 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Eaton worth $143,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $128.87 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.