Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 4.32% of ADTRAN worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 7,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,326. The company has a market capitalization of $853.15 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.26. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

