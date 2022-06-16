Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $81,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

SAH traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 9,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.