Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $105.04 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 620,868 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Microchip Technology worth $105,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $56.84. 146,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

