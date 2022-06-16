Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $112.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $112,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $8.36 on Thursday, reaching $215.49. 74,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,183. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $216.49 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

