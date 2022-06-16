Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $65.74 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Columbia Banking System worth $65,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

