Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $87.17 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $87,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,552. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

