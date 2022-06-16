Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $95.42 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 409.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $95,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 179,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,261. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.