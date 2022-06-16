Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of Simmons First National worth $83,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 202,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th.

SFNC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 11,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,135. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

