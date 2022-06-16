Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 464,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,196,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after acquiring an additional 365,227 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

