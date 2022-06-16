Wexford Capital LP Buys New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 533,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,000. Suncor Energy comprises 0.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Shares of SU opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

