Wexford Capital LP Invests $10.27 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,000. Entergy comprises approximately 0.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

ETR opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

