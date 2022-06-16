Wexford Capital LP Invests $3.95 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

