Wexford Capital LP Invests $8.65 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,000. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 55,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of D opened at $74.88 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

