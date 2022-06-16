Wexford Capital LP Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.13% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SBLK stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.59%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

