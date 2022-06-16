Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

