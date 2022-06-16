Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.