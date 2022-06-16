Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 442,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Wexford Capital LP owned about 1.84% of Blue Apron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth $10,869,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 675,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 3,333,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,386,593 shares in the company, valued at $100,639,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,803 shares of company stock valued at $57,913 over the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

