Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of Danaos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Danaos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

