Wexford Capital LP Purchases Shares of 182,558 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 401,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,493 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at $561,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,599 shares of company stock worth $1,732,484 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Liberty Global Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.