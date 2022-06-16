Wexford Capital LP Takes $6.23 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 225,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

