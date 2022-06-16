Whiteheart Price Down 31.7% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $79.14 or 0.00350463 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $703,407.31 and $19,067.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,710.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

