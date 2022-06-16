William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,171 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Globant worth $323,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

NYSE GLOB opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.86 and a 200-day moving average of $241.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

