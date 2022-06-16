William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,616 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $194,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,259,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,848,451,000 after acquiring an additional 449,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $376.92 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $367.31 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.04.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

