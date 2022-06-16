William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the quarter. Penumbra comprises about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $316,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.43.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $122.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -718.25 and a beta of 0.62. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.83 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

