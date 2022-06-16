William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $188.57 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.77% of Cable One worth $188,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,241.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.73. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,265.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,471.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

