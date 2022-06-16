William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $255.96 Million Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,461 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Denbury worth $255,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Denbury by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Denbury by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter.

DEN stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.34.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

