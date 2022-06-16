William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $204,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 72,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.