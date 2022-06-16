William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.44% of Performance Food Group worth $244,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

