William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 94,552 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $175,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.