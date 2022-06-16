William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,594 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 287,965 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of SEA worth $294,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

SE stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

