William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 163,932 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163,932 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Ares Management worth $265,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,655,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

