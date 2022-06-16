Win Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,381,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,993,000 after acquiring an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.25 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

