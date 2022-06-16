Win Advisors Inc. Invests $12.75 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,714,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

