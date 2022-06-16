Win Advisors Inc. Invests $23.96 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,955,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.15 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

