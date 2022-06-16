Win Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises 0.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.