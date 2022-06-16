Win Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $135.53 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69.

