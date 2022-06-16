Win Advisors Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA ISMD opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $41.99.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (ISMD)
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.