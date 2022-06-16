Win Advisors Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ISMD opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

